‘A good lot of dry, bright weather’ ahead: Met Éireann says temperatures could rise to 24 degrees

Pearse Murphy (7) from Hoddersfield building a sandcastle on Fountainstown beach, Co. Cork Photograph: David Creedon

Met Éireann has said there will be “a good lot of dry, bright weather” over the weekend and into next week, despite some showers at times.

Temperatures could rise to 24 degrees at the beginning of next week, the national forecaster has indicated.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, with rain, drizzle and mist in some places. However, it will become brighter from the west later in the morning and through the afternoon, with good spells of sunshine developing.

Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and evening, and some will be heavy, especially across Ulster, north Connacht and the north Midlands. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 21 degrees.

Showers will become isolated on Thursday night and mainly confined to parts of the west and north.

Friday will be a bright day with good long spells of sunshine. There will be a scattering of showers too, a few heavy. Later in the day, it is set to become cloudier in western parts, with the chance of some rain along the west coast before nightfall. Highest temperatures will be between 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Showery rain will spread eastwards on Saturday morning, but will have cleared into the Irish Sea by the early afternoon.

Drier and sunnier weather along the west coast from early on will follow to all parts. While there will be a lot of dry weather for the rest of the day, a scattering of showers will develop though the afternoon and early evening, mainly in the midlands, east and north.

It will become dry in most places through the evening with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Mist and fog will clear early on Sunday, to leave a dry, bright day with long spells of sunshine. It is likely to become a little cloudier later, especially further west.

Highest temperatures of 17 degrees along the west coast, while up to 22 degrees further east, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Met Éireann said there is some uncertainty from Monday onwards, but overall there will be a mix of cloud and sunshine, with some rain in parts of the country. Temperatures could rise to 24 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday.