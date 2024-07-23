Man (50s) dies while scuba diving off Donegal coast

The man was taken from the water yesterday afternoon by Malin Coastguard and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital. Stock image: Irish Coast Guard/PA Wire

A man in his 50s has died while scuba diving off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man had been diving in the Downings area, 19 miles out at sea, when he got into difficulties.

The man was taken from the water yesterday afternoon by Malin Coastguard and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

A file on the incident is now being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The spokesperson confirmed “Gardaí were alerted to an incident in the water North West of Donegal on Monday afternoon, 22nd July 2024. A male (50s) got into difficulty in the water.

“He was removed from the water by Malin Coastguard and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.”