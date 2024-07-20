‘Extraordinary’ Justin Kilcullen of Trócaire remembered as ‘warrior for peace’ at funeral

Justin Kilcullen, the former executive director of Trócaire, was described at his requiem mass in Shankill, Dublin on Saturday morning as “a warrior for peace” who had touched the lives of countless people throughout the world in the course of his work.

Mr Kilcullen, who retired in 2013, died peacefully at home on Tuesday in the presence of his wife Róisín. He is survived by his wife and his children Ruth, Eoin and Michael, his siblings Jean and Paul, his grandchildren Alice and Cian and his daughter-in-law Laura.

Fr Michael O’Sullivan, PP, told mourners at St Anne’s Church in Shankill that they had gathered with “heaviest hearts” to say their last goodbyes to an “extraordinary gentleman”.

“You know as well as I do that he really did make our world a better place with his commitment and his care for the Earth – for justice and human rights for all people. I know this day our hearts are broken but we have to give thanks for the incredible gift that he has given us by knowing and working alongside Justin.”

The 11am requiem mass was attended by President Michael D Higgins while Taoiseach Simon Harris was represented by his aide-de-camp Cmdt Claire Mortimer.

Fr O’Sullivan was joined on the altar by Bishop Emeritus John Kirby, Bishop Donal Roche, Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin, Bishop William Crean, chair of Trócaire, family friend Fr Sean Healy of the SMA, Fr Michael O’Dwyer and fellow priests of the parish who had close connections with Mr Kilcullen.

Eoin Kilcullen, the son of the late Justin, said his father was a “giant of a man” who had a “kind, funny and quirky personality”.

He thanked all those who had attended the funeral mass and said that his father would have been particularly honoured by the presence of President Higgins.

He also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support in the wake of his father’s death and for the assistance of the funeral director.

He recounted his father’s younger years, and regaled mourners with colourful stories of when the family lived in Laos

“When I was eight or nine Dad thought it would be a good idea to bring me up to one of the projects he was working on in northern Laos. The project was to help farmers clear unexploded cluster bombs from the Vietnam War on their land.

“Dad thought it would be a great idea to get a photo of me standing next to one of these bombs pointing at it. A couple of weeks later when the photographs were developed Mom had a very different view of this great idea and Dad barely escaped with his life.”

Mourners also heard that from Shankill-based priest Fr Michael O’Dwyer, who said Mr Kilcullen was very much a “parish” man. He was chairperson and cofounder of Shankill Action for a Green Earth (Sage).

Fr O’Dwyer said the late charity head was also a person of “deep faith” who had left a huge imprint on the world.

Following the requiem mass cremation took place at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold’s Cross. Mourners were asked to donate, if desired, to Trócaire.