Waterford man who died on holiday in Majorca remembered for generosity of spirit at funeral

Michael Grant was described as a 'rare soul' who had a magnetism that made people want to be around him. Photograph: rip.ie

A 45-year-old father of four who died unexpectedly on holiday in Majorca earlier this month has been remembered at his funeral mass in Waterford for his generosity of spirit.

Michael Grant, a well known physiotherapist, of Pinewood Avenue, Hillview in Co Waterford died of cardiac arrest while on a trip to Magaluf with family on July 1st.

His wife Leanne told mourners at 11am Mass at the Holy Family Church in Waterford on Saturday that she had spent 24 years with Michael before his premature and unexpected passing.

“A lifetime it sounds like but today it feels like it went by in a blink of an eye. We made so many memories and shared so many good times. We got to visit places others wouldn’t see in a lifetime. There were so many places he wanted to see. Always planning the next trip.

“Coming home from this holiday we were only a family of five. Our hearts will always be missing one piece.”

Leanne said that Michael was an exceptional father and husband.

“He loved his job and went around with his diary in one hand and his phone in the other.

“His favourite place was at the sideline of a hurling or football pitch either coaching or supporting not only our children but the other kids. His voice could be heard a mile away. We will miss that voice from the sidelines.”

The couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Niamh, said that her father was the “rock” of their family. She joked that while he embarrassed her every day she now realises that was because he was the funniest person she ever knew.

Eoin Fanning of Mount Sion GAA Club said Mr Grant was a “rare soul” who had a magnetism that made people want to be around him. He noted that one mourner on rip.ie had stated that Michael “took the weight out of life” and that was a sentiment that all at the club shared.

Chief celebrant, Fr Gerard Langford, said that the loss of Mr Grant had left a huge void in the lives of not only his family and friends but in the wider community. He said Mr Grant was “so good and positive and had so much love in his heart”.

Mr Grant is survived by his wife Leanne, his children Kayleigh (22), Niamh (18), Shay (11) and 10-year-old Sofia, his parents Sam and Marie, his brothers and sisters and extended family. His burial followed at Kilbarry cemetery.

Meanwhile, his sister Deborah has set up a GoFundMe page for his family as Michael had recently let his life insurance policy lapse. Mr Grant had an appointment in relation to starting a new policy on July 18th. Donations to his family can be made via the page.