Two members of Co Mayo family killed in road crash in Pakistan

Noreen Shafiq (55) and her son Umar (18) were killed in a road crash in the Faisalabad district of the province of Punjab

Two members of a Co Mayo family have been killed in a road crash in Pakistan.

Ballinrobe residents Noreen Shafiq (55) and her son Umar (18) were killed. Noreen’s husband, Shafique, and other family members Tahime and Ambreen were injured in the collision between a car and a bus on Thursday in the Faisalabad district of the province of Punjab.

The Shafiq family were visiting Tariqabad, Faisalabad, and were travelling to Gojra in their car when the crash happened.

The Shafiq family has lived in Ballinrobe for more than 15 years.

Local councillor Damian Ryan said the town is deeply saddened by the news.

“The family is well known and respected locally and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to them on their immeasurable loss,” Mr Ryan said.

“Umar had just completed his Leaving Cert at Ballinrobe Community School a number of weeks ago and he played for Ballinrobe Town since the age of eight or nine.

“A dark cloud has been cast over the town as a result of this terrible, terrible tragedy.

“The family have asked for privacy at this time and their wishes should be respected.”

Councillor Michael Burke also extended condolences to the Shafiq family.

“The community will rally around and support them in every way possible. It’s heartbreaking beyond words,” he said.

The oratory at Ballinrobe Community School has been opened for students wishing to visit it for silent prayer.

Ballinrobe Town FC has expressed sympathies to the Shafiq family and the club’s fixtures have been postponed by the Mayo Football League this weekend as a mark of respect.

The club has sent out messages to the younger players who knew Umar well, offering access to supports to help them cope with the loss.

Umar was very popular within the club and he was named as goalkeeper on the Helen Johnson Mayo Under-18 Division Two Team of the Year in 2023.

He also represented Mayo at under-age level on a number of occasions.

Pakistan Point News is reporting that a bus owned by private company collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on the road.