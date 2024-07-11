Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Dublin crash

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash on Constitution Hill in Dublin.
The north Dublin city incident happened at about 2.15am, and the victim was taken to the Mater hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The outbound lane of the road is currently closed for Garda examination, and diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
The man’s death brings to 101 the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year, 13 more than this time last year.
