Man dies and several other people injured in fire in Ballina

Tolan Street in the Co Mayo town remained cordoned off on Thursday morning. Photograph: Frank Miller

A man has died in a fire in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The incident occurred at a premises on Tolan Street in the town.

The alarm was raised around 7.30am.

A number of people have been injured in the fire.

READ MORE

They were taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for treatment.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Tolan Street remained cordoned off on Thursday morning, with four brigade units at the scene.

More to follow ...