Cyclist dies from injuries after fall from bike in Co Cork

A man (70s) has died after a fall from his bicycle in Cobh in Co Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson

A cyclist has died in from his injuries after falling from his bike in Co Cork this morning.

The man, who was in his 70s, was cycling on the outskirts of Cobh in east Cork at around 11am this morning when he ended up with injuries on the footpath.

A pedestrian came upon the casualty and contacted the emergency services and paramedics attended to the man at the scene before he was removed to Cork University Hospital.

However, the man died later in hospital from his injuries and gardaí have scheduled a postmortem for Monday which they hope will shed light on what exactly happened to him.

Gardaí have requested the services of a Forensic Collision Investigator and they are due to commence their examination of the incident scene in Cobh later this afternoon.

“The man was wearing a helmet and was alive when the passerby came upon him – his bike wasn’t damaged so we don’t know did he fall off the bike or did he crash,” said a Garda source.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

“We know a car passed by the area shortly before, but we have no idea whether there was any contact between the car and the cyclist, so we are appealing for any witnesses to contact us.”

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Cobh Garda station on 021 4908530 or any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.