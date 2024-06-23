State remembrance ceremony for Stardust victims taking place in Dublin

Relatives of those killed in the Stardust fire lay wreaths in memory of the dead. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A State remembrance ceremony is taking place in honour of the victims, survivors and those affected by the Stardust fire in Dublin.

The ceremony of commemoration is being led by President Michael D Higgins in the Garden of Remembrance, honouring the 48 people who died in the 1981 disaster.

Co-designed with the families of the victims, the ceremony also remembers all those who helped victims and their families on the night and over the years since.

As well as Mr Higgins, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste, Taoiseach Simon Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and members of the Irish Government are in attendance.

President Higgins led the tributes. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Mr Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

“I was pleased to have the honour of laying a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland at today’s Ceremony of Commemoration in the Garden of Remembrance on what was a very important day for the relatives of the victims, for the survivors and for all those affected by the Stardust Fire,” he said.

“I look forward to welcoming the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured in the fire to Áras an Uachtaráin in the autumn.”

Music is being provided by the North Dublin Gospel Community Choir, the Artane Band and the Dublin Fire Brigade Band, with solo performances by Christy Moore, Zoe Conway, Kevin Rowsome, Mary Byrne and Eddie Sherlock.

Roddy Doyle will read a piece he composed especially for the ceremony entitled Names, and Fr Joe Jones will read a prayer.

Master of ceremonies for the event is Phelim Drew.

The majority of other attendees are the families of those who died, survivors and first responders who worked on the night.

The families will lay wreaths in the cruciform pool and read out the names of those who died, along with extracts from pen portraits.

After more than 40 years of the victims’ families campaigning for justice, an inquest in April found the 48 young people had been unlawfully killed.

The ceremony began at noon and is being televised live on RTÉ 1. – PA