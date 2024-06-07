Driver of minibus killed following crash in Tramore

A garda spokesman said the local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

A man in his 60s who was driving a minibus in Tramore, Co Waterford has died following a road crash on Friday evening.

The collision occurred at about 6:20pm in Monvoy, where the driver of the minibus was fatally injured after colliding with a car.

The male driver of the car was assessed at the scene but did not require immediate hospital treatment. Both he and the minibus driver were sole occupants of their vehicles.

A garda spokesman said the local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place while an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Some 83 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of seven when compared with the same period in 2023.

Drivers accounted for 32 of those, followed by passengers (20), and pedestrians (16).

A further ten fatalities were motorcyclists, while five were cyclists.