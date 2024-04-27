Defence Forces’ intelligence bureau audits soldiers’ bank accounts for any links to private military contracting

Military insignia: Since last year, Irish Training Solutions has been providing special forces training to a military unit of the Libyan National Army, an Irish Times investigation found.

The military intelligence bureau of the Defence Forces is examining the bank records of serving soldiers to check for possible links to involvement by Irish security companies in private military contracting.

The move is one of several measures the secretive intelligence unit J2 has taken in the context of companies, including the Offaly-based Irish Training Solutions (ITS), recruiting serving Defence Forces personnel, particularly serving members of the Army Ranger Wing.

ITS, founded by former Army Ranger Wing members Danny McCluskey and Nigel McCormack, has recruited several of the elite unit’s veterans for its military training operations in Libya.

Since last year, ITS has been providing special forces training to a military unit of the Libyan National Army which is led by Russian-backed general Khalifa Haftar, an Irish Times investigation found.

A long-standing UN and EU embargo bans provision of military equipment and training to Libyan factions in an effort to reduce violence in the war-torn north African state.

In co-operation with other State agencies, last year J2 began examining the bank accounts of certain Defence Forces personnel to determine whether they received payments from ITS or related companies.

Other measures taken by J2 include surveillance and interviews with people suspected of recruiting for private military contracting.

“The head of J2 has been like a dog with a bone on this since it came to light,” said a military source.

The military’s investigation is running in parallel with a Garda inquiry which is tasked with determining whether a criminal offence may have taken place under civilian law as a result of ITS operations in Libya.

J2 has a wide remit to conduct surveillance and communications interception in matters of both State and military security. It has similar surveillance powers to An Garda Síochána.

J2 is also responsible for vetting Defence Forces members and conducts regular vetting of Army Ranger Wing personnel due to the sensitive nature of their work.

In addition to the J2 investigation, Defence Forces personnel have been reminded by senior management of the prohibition on using their military skills for private gain.

An additional reminder went out earlier this month reiterating the ban, outlined in the Defence Acts, on personnel joining political or secret societies.

Revelations of the involvement of former Army Ranger Wing veterans in training in Libya has caused significant disquiet within the small, tight-knit unit.

Government sources have confirmed that in light of the recent revelations, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin is examining legislation which will ban serving and former members of the Defence Forces from serving in roles which may breach international sanctions.

Responding to queries, a Defence Forces spokesman said it “cannot comment on its internal security provisions or procedures for reasons of operational security. The process of internal security is a continuous, constant, and integral function of the Defence Forces.”