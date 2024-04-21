Motorcyclist (44) dies in Co Antrim crash

A male motorcyclist (44) died at the scene of a crash in Co Antrim. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A male motorcyclist (44) has died in a crash in Co Antrim.

Benny McIlhatton, from the Loughguile area, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen car on Saturday evening.

PSNI Insp Cherith Adair said emergency services received the report of the crash on the Magheramore Road outside Ballycastle at approximately 5.30pm.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene,” she said.

“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic,” she said.

Insp Adair added a full investigation is ongoing and appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or other footage that could assist police to contact the PSNI. – PA