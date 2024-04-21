Irish man dies while swimming in Portugal

Officials said the alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after three people got into difficulty swimming in the sea at Inatel beach, in Albufeira

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish man who died after getting into difficulties while swimming in Portugal.

Officials in the popular tourist spot for Irish visitors Albufeira in the Algarve, said the alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after three people got into difficulty swimming in the sea at Inatel beach.

It is understood that two Portuguese men went into the sea in an attempt to rescue the man after the man’s partner raised the alarm.

The three men were rescued by lifeguards, but the 52-year-old Irish man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Portugal’s Maritime Authority confirmed that the two rescued men had attempted to come to the aid of the deceased man.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case.

The department is providing consular assistance.