‘Disgraceful’ protests outside Minister for Integration’s home reported to garda commissioner

The group of protesters gathered outside Minister O’Gorman’s home in west Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

The protests outside Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman’s home on Thursday evening were “disgraceful”, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

The group of protesters gathered outside Minister O’Gorman’s home in west Dublin and attached banners to the railings outside his home calling on him to “close the borders”. A video posted on social media shows the protesters standing outside.

Speaking at an event organised by Brazilian Embassy, Ryan said the scenes were “shocking and disgraceful”.

“Where have we arrived where people with scarves over their faces are on our streets, draping horrific, horrible banners on someone’s home. That has to stop. I’d be interested to listen to Drew Harris, as to what can be done in that regard because it’s not right,” he said.

“How can we live in a republic where someone’s home is under assault like that?” Ryan said.

Asked if he had any experience of people protesting at his own home, Ryan said: “We have, yes, but not like that. That was a further step in a way that’s totally unacceptable.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said Minister O’Gorman’s privacy and property had been “violated in a disgusting and shocking manner”.

“I’ve spoken to the Garda Commissioner. This cannot be tolerated,” she said in the post.

Speaking on Newstalk Radio, Labour’s justice spokesperson Aodhan O’Riordan said the targeting of politicians needs to stop.

“This sort of thing of going to individuals’ houses, if it is a politician today it could be a teacher tomorrow or gardaí the day after. Those involved in this need to step back, but those who whip this stuff up need to reflect on what they are saying and the impact it is having,” he said.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Pa Daly also condemned the protest outside Minister O’Gorman’s home, saying people needed to take a stand against such activity.

The Kerry TD said there was “a nastiness out there”, referring to conspiracy theories about migrants.

“People come to our offices all the time – and I know they ring into Radio Kerry too – with all sorts of conspiracy theories:, he said on the station’s flagship programme Kerry Today on Friday.

“There is a very nasty narrative out there,” he added.

Daly also hit out at social media, saying people were allowed to pass on information that’s not true without any fact checking.

“People feel they can write anything about anybody for social media,” he said.

“Coming to Roderic O’Gorman’s house is totally unacceptable,” the Sinn Féin TD added.

Gardaí said they were notified shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening following reports of a public gathering involving a small group of individuals outside a private residence in the Blanchardstown area.

A Garda presence was maintained at the scene until the group dispersed a short time later. No arrests were made.

An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on the security arrangements of any individual or group, but “matters of security, including those that pertain to the safety, security, and welfare of public representatives, remain under continuous review”.