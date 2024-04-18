Woman in serious condition following collision between car and articulated truck

The N28 between the Shannon Road roundabout in Carrigaline and the Bloomfield Interchange in Douglas remains closed

A woman is in a serious but stable condition following a collision between a car and an articulated truck in Co Cork on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the N28 in Carr’s Hill at around 1.30pm. Gardaí said the female driver of the car was taken to Cork University Hospital while no other injuries were reported.

The N28 between the Shannon Road roundabout in Carrigaline and the Bloomfield Interchange in Douglas remains closed. Local diversions are in place but the road is expected to reopen later this evening.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene.

READ MORE

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it was aware there are “images related to this serious road traffic collision in circulation through group chat and on social media”.

“This is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for those involved, please do not forward or share,” it said.

Gardaí in Togher are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N28 this afternoon between 1pm and 1.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.