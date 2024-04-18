Man accused of threatening to kill woman remanded in continuing custody

Karl O'Reilly (40) was remanded in continuing custody by Judge John Brennan at Bray District Court on Thursday. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man accused of false imprisonment and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a woman has been remanded in continuing custody at Bray District Court.

Karl O’Reilly (40), of Higginstown Wood, Granard, Co Longford, is also facing charges of assault and possession of a knife.

He is alleged to have committed false imprisonment and threat offences on February 28th last in Co Longford. He is accused of another charge of false imprisonment, threatening to harm and possession of a knife on March 12th last in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Gregory Murphy, defending, for Mr O’Reilly, told the court his client had been remanded in custody since bail was refused at a District Court hearing in March. He said an application would be made to the High Court seeking bail for his client.

Gardaí said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were awaited and that a file would be ready within two weeks.

Mr O’Reilly spoke briefly when he appeared by video link.

Asked by Judge John Brennan if he was prepared to consent to being remanded in continuing custody for four weeks or two weeks, he replied: “Two weeks.”

“I shouldn’t be here,” he told the judge.

The judge adjourned the case until May 2nd.