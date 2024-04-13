Gardaí seek driver of vehicle that hit parked cars outside Limerick venue on busy Friday night

Several cars were damaged in the incident in Limerick

Gardaí are searching for the driver of a car that collided with a number of parked cars outside Dolan’s, the well-known pub, restaurant and live music venue, in Limerick City last night.

Gardaí said the driver, believed to be a woman, left the scene at Dock Road around 8pm, before gardaí and other emergency services arrived.

A number of cars sustained extensive damage in the incident. Two BMW cars and a Nissan car were removed from the scene by a recovery truck.

Gardaí and several units attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and blocked off access to the road.

Fire crews also washed away debris from the car wreckage.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Dock Road, Limerick shortly after 8pm on Friday 12 April 2024. Three unoccupied parked cars were damaged in the collision.”

“There was no reported injuries. However, it’s understood the driver of the car fled the scene after the collision.”

The spokesman said Garda enquiries were “ongoing”.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can provide it to Henry Street Garda station 061–212400.