‘My partner was sedated while I wasn’t there. We didn’t get to say goodbye’: One in 10 say end-of-life care fair to poor

One in ten people said their relative received ‘fair’ to ‘poor’ end-of-life care, according to the first national survey of its kind.

While a majority of people feel their loved ones receive very good end-of-life care in Ireland, there were areas that could be improved, according to the results of the first National End of Life survey, published on Thursday morning.

Bereaved people were asked about the care provided to a family member or friend in the last months and days of their life.

Almost 74 per cent of participants rated the care that their relative or friend received at the end of their life as ‘very good’, 15 per cent rated it as ‘good’, but 11 per cent said their relative received ‘fair’ to ‘poor’ care.

In total, 4,570 bereaved family members and friends participated in the survey, which was conducted by the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative from the Health Information and Quality Authority, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health.

Some of the participants included comments as to how they experienced care, with a number pointing out a lack of communication was an issue.

“I wish I could have been given more information about the end of life pain relief,” said one participant. “My partner was sedated while I wasn’t there, so we didn’t really get to say goodbye while he was conscious. I don’t think we got enough information towards the end.”

“I felt communication between doctors, nurses and myself was minimal,” said another.

But the majority of responses praised the care and compassion of staff and the survey included the experiences of people who received care or died in various settings.

“If everyone receives this level of care at the end, it is to be commended. It felt like a coordinated mission by all to give my mother the most comfort and dignity during the toughest period of her life,” said one participant.

“He was treated with dignity and respect during his time. All his wishes were considered from the time he entered the [nursing home],” said another.

The most common place of death was a hospital (39.4 per cent), followed by a nursing home, home and hospice.

The people who died experienced a variety of care, involving multiple-care settings and services in the last months and days of their lives.

Differences were seen in the types of deaths that took place across settings. For example, those who died in hospitals typically had shorter illnesses than those in other settings.

The survey found most participants had confidence and trust in the healthcare staff who were caring for their relative or friend, and felt that they explained their relative or friend’s condition and care in a way that they themselves could understand.

The survey also identified several areas where care could be improved.

Issues that were highlighted included the continuity, availability and responsiveness of care; timeliness of care; and support for emotional needs.

In the survey, 23.9 per cent of participants answered ‘no’ when asked if there was good co-ordination between the different services and staff that cared for their relative or friend in the last three months of their life.

Some participants also felt their relative or friend did not get help from healthcare staff as soon as they needed it.

The most positive ratings of overall care at the end of life were from bereaved relatives of people who died in a hospice, with almost 94 per cent of people rating the overall care as ‘very good’.

Responding to the findings, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he recognised “there are still areas for improvement, particularly in the areas of integration and co-ordination of services”.

“The findings of the survey will be used to inform department policy in improving end-of-life care for everyone”, he said.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler welcomed the findings and the level of satisfaction reflected in relation to nursing home care was “heartening”, she said.

“The death of a loved one is a very difficult time for families and friends. I’d like to thank every person who gave their time to participate”, HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said.

“Improving the experience of end-of-life healthcare services is a key priority for us. This survey provides valuable information and important insights across our services.”