Call for planning powers for Gaeltacht agency

Representatives of Gaeltacht housing group Bánú appeared before the Joint Committee on the Irish language and Gaeltacht to discuss the impact the housing crisis is having on Gaeltacht communities.

Just four houses out of 201 homes available for rent between the Gaeltacht areas of Bearna on the outskirts of Galway city and Carna over 60km away were available for long-term rent in January, while 197 were listed with short-term rentals website Airbnb, an Oireachtas Committee has been told.

Representatives of Gaeltacht housing group Bánú appeared before the Joint Committee on the Irish language and Gaeltacht on Wednesday to discuss the impact the housing crisis is having on Gaeltacht communities and presented proposals to address the issue.

The committee heard how the accommodation crisis is forcing Irish speakers to move out of Gaeltacht areas as the proliferation of holiday homes and Airbnb-type rentals has driven prices upwards and left many priced out of the market, despite living in areas where houses are left empty for most of the year.

Speaking in Irish, the working language of the committee, Adhna Ní Bhraonáin from Indreabhán, Co Galway, said while it is “a cause for hope” for the Gaeltacht that so many young people are willing to settle down in the Gaeltacht, they “have to leave” when houses are not available for rent or purchase.

Ms Ní Bhraonáin warned unless the problem is resolved, the survival of the Gaeltacht will be at stake.

“None of my friends have stayed at home, there is no one of my own age because they have all emigrated, they don’t have a second option,” she said.

“Every year that passes without this problem being solved, hundreds of Irish speakers are being pushed out from the Gaeltacht.”

“We are the generation that should ensure the continuation of the Gaeltacht, but if there is no place for us, there will be no Gaeltacht,” she said.

Ms Ní Bhraonáin said she had “no idea” about the difficulties she would face when relocating home after working abroad for several years.

“I was abroad for 5 years and coming home last year, I had no idea about the difficulties I would have relocating home,” she said.

“When I was working abroad I had a car with my job, accommodation was provided [but] when I came home I had difficulties putting a car on the road. I couldn’t find anywhere to rent, I couldn’t get a mortgage because I had no recent working history, despite having money saved.

“I had worked hard and had planned to buy a house or build a house. It got to the point that I thought I would turn on my heels and leave again.”

Ms Ní Bhraonáin is a physiotherapist and works in An Spidéal where she provides a service in Irish to the local community.

She told the committee it is “almost impossible” to find a place to rent.

“I am living at home with my parents. I am 28 years old.”

“I look at the houses that are coming on to the market, they are €500,000, €700,000, €750,000. I can’t compete with those prices,” she said.

Bánú is seeking an amendment to legislation regulating Údarás na Gaeltachta to give it responsibility for the provision of housing in Gaeltacht areas.

In recent months Bánú met with the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, the committee was told, and was told in that meeting that said if Údarás na Gaeltachta was recognised as an approved housing body (AHB) it could undertake to provide affordable housing in Gaeltacht areas.

Bánú also called on the Committee to raise the issue of Gaeltacht housing with Roinn na Gaeltachta, the Government department responsible for Gaeltacht affairs.

Ms Ní Bhraonáin said under the Gaeltacht Housing Act 2011, the Minister for the Gaeltacht, with the approval of the Minister for Finance, may issue grants and loans to Irish speakers who wish to build a house in Gaeltacht areas.

These powers have not been used in over 10 years “despite the severe housing need in the Gaeltacht”.