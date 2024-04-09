Community in Co Down town ‘shocked and heartbroken’ as man dies in crash

A man died in a crash in Co Down on Monday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Co Down community has been left in shock after a man was killed in a crash on Monday.

Several roads in Ballynahinch were closed for a time afterwards but have since reopened.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said inquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch on Monday afternoon to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24.

Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed.

“It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

“The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.

“This is another sad reminder of the pressing need to move forward and deliver the Ballynahinch bypass.” - PA