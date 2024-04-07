Ireland

Man (20s) killed in motorcycle crash in Co Wicklow

Incident occurred at 6:30pm on Saturday near Carnew

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Olivia Kelleher
Sun Apr 7 2024 - 12:17

A motorcyclist (20s) has died from injuries he sustained in a crash in Carnew, Co Wicklow on Saturday evening.

Gardaí attended at the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred at 6.30pm on Saturday at Tombreane in Carnew.

The motorcyclist was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Tombreane area between 6.15pm and 6.45pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

