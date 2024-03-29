Drugs and cash discovered in search at Collins Barracks, Cork

'This is now a matter for An Garda Síochána and the Military Police will assist with the investigation,' the Defence Forces said. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A cache of illegal substances and money has been seized by military police during a search in Collins Barracks, Cork.

The searches were carried out with the assistance of the Garda, and a member of the Defence Forces has been arrested by gardaí.

In a statement the Defence Forces said in addition to the arrest “a vehicle was handed over to An Garda Síochána for examination as part of this ongoing investigation”.

“This is now a matter for An Garda Síochána and the Military Police will assist with the investigation” the Defence Forces said.

The Garda said gardaí “arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of suspected drugs and cash near the Old Youghal Road in Cork on Wednesday evening, March 26th, 2024.

“The man is currently detained at Cork Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.