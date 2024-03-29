‘A wonderful inspiration’: Tributes paid to Roscommon crash victim Rian Sheridan (25)

Rian Sheridan (25) was a native of Cluainluáin in Renvyle, Co Galway

Tributes have been paid to a talented musician who was killed in a car crash Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the N61 Athlone to Roscommon road at around 10pm when the driver of the car collided with a truck. He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been named locally as Rian Sheridan (25), a native of Cluainluáin in Renvyle, Co Galway.

Rian was a talented musician who regularly performed at tradfests around the country including the Clifden Tradfest.

A dairy farmer, he also played football with Kilbride GAA. Locals said that Rian was “a true gentleman and a wonderful inspiration to his family and so many friends everywhere”.

Another friend wrote: “Too well, you know how blessed you were to have a son, a brother, a friend like Rian but sadly that only makes the parting harder.”

Rian is survived by his parents Finian and Maria, sisters Ciara, Doireann and Aebhin and girlfriend Aine. His requiem mass will take place on Monday in Renvyle, Co Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N61 at Newtown are asked to make footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.