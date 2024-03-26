Tributes paid to Co Down hurler after body recovered in Sydney

Lorcan Branagan (26) was a two-sport feature of the Clonduff club in Newry. Photograph: Clonduff/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a young Co Down man after Australian police recovered a body in central Sydney on Monday morning.

Lorcán Branagan (26), from Hilltown, close to Newry, was talented Gaelic footballer and hurler, and had been due home from Australia in the coming weeks to line out for his club, Clonduff GAC.

Mr Branigan was predeceased by his brother Peárse, who passed away tragically in June 2018, aged 23.

New South Wales Police confirmed on Monday that a body was recovered in Sydney’s Central Business District following a search.

A 26-year-old man had been reported missing with police on Sunday evening, the force said, last seen near to a licensed premises in Barangaroo – an area in central Sydney – in the early hours of the morning.

“Following extensive inquiries and a multi-agency search with assistance from Marine Area Command and PolAir, the body of a man was located in the water about 12.45pm today,” the force said in a statement.

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 26-year-old man.

“A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner,” the statement added.

In a social media post, Mr Branigan’s sister Caitlín said it was “difficult to put into words how simply amazing Lorcán was”.

“I truly admired him throughout my life – particularly his sense of drive, hard work and ability to light up a room with his infectious smile and laugh,” she said.

Ms Branagan described her brother as a “phenomenal athlete” who excelled at both Gaelic football and hurling, and as someone who had a great passion for travelling.

Ms Branagan also referenced the tragic passing of her other brother, Peárce, in 2018. Lorcán and Peárce were inseparable, she said.

“They had a bond that was like no other and a love for one another that was indescribable.

“Lorcán showed incredible strength during this time and the way he composed himself throughout was truly admirable to all. Our family feels a sense of comfort to know you are both united again.”

Clonduff GAC, Mr Branagan’s home club, described the deceased as a “very talent dual player” in a post on Facebook.

“Our club and community are absolutely devastated at the loss of a wonderful, young gentleman who represented our club with great distinction,” the club.

According to the post, Mr Branigan was due to return home from Australia in the coming week for playing duties.

“It is even more difficult to comprehend this tragic news, given the untimely passing of Lorcán’s older brother Peárce, our senior hurler, in June 2018,” the post added.

The club expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and friends of Mr Branigan.