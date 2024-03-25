Woman (30s) dies 10 days after car crash in Galway

Gardaí continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman in her 30s has died 10 days after a single-vehicle crash in Galway city.

The woman was a front-seat passenger when the car hit a wall and entered the water in the Menlo area shortly before 7am on Friday, March 15th.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition where she was pronounced dead earlier on Monday.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital at the time.

The road was closed for a time and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators was conducted.

Gardaí continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Garda spokesman said any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam and were travelling in the Menlo area of Galway city between 6am and 7am on Friday, March 15th, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” he said.