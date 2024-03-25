Inquest into death of former Irish Medicines Board chairman after Croagh Patrick fall hears of his ‘selflessness’

A view of the pathway up Croagh Patrick: Pat O’Mahony (78) died following a fall on the Mayo mountain last year. Photograph: Conor McKeown

The former chairman of the Irish Medicines Board, who died following a fall on Croagh Patrick last year, has been commended for his “selflessness” in donating his body to medical science.

An inquest into the death of Pat O’Mahony (78) heard that he died in hospital last November from head injuries sustained when he fell on the Co Mayo mountain.

Dr Tamas Nemeth, the pathologist who carried out a postmortem, noted in his autopsy report it was “deeply commendable” that Mr O’Mahony had donated his body for medical research.

“This selfless act contributed significantly to the advancement of medical science,” he said. “His contribution will aid in the education of medical professionals and researchers, potentially saving and improving countless lives in the future.

“His generosity in making such a decision reflects a profound commitment to the welfare of others and his legacy will continue through the knowledge gained from his contribution.”

A hiker who assisted Mr O’Mahony when he fell on November 17th, Neilus Fitzpatrick, said he came upon a man on the ground with five others surrounding him in an attempt to keep him warm.

“His eyes were open and he was breathing,” Mr Fitzpatrick said in his statement.

An air ambulance later arrived and Mr Fitzpatrick helped get the injured man into a harness which lifted him on to the helicopter.

Mr O’Mahony, who also served as senior adviser to the Commission of Inquiry (Banking Sector) Ireland 2010-2011, lived at Harbour View, Westport.

Mary Kilroy, an employee of The Helm in Westport, gave evidence that Mr O’Mahony called for breakfast before setting off on his hike.

“He was in good form,” she said in a statement read on her behalf to the inquest. “He said he was getting a bus to Croagh Patrick. I advised him the weather was not great but he said he was an experienced hillwalker.”

Mr O’Mahony was brought by air ambulance to Mayo University Hospital. He died in the hospital’s intensive care unit the following day.

The inquest heard that Mr O’Mahony died as a result of traumatic brain haemorrhage, base of skull fracture and head injury due to a fall. Evidence was given by a pathologist that the injuries and their dynamics indicated that even if Mr O’Mahony had been transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, his chances of survival would have been very limited.

“Unfortunately his condition did not permit the transport,” the pathologist’s report said.

A member of the O’Mahony family said they appreciated the assistance given to Pat on the mountain as well as the care provided by “amazing people” at Mayo University Hospital.