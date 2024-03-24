More than 1,000 protest against housing of asylum seekers at Coolock factory

Protesters gathered outside the old Crown Paints facility on the Malahide Road before marching up to the junction with Greencastle Road. Photograph: The Irish Times

More than 1,000 people staged a protest outside a disused warehouse in Coolock, north Dublin on Sunday evening following reports that the site could be used to house up to 500 asylum seekers.

After several days of protest, the Department of Integration said on Friday it was considering using the former Crown Paints warehouse, on the Malahide Road, as an accommodation centre for international protection applicants.

On Sunday, demonstrators with tricolours and placards gathered at the entrance to the warehouse in advance of the protest. Cars and at least one Dublin Bus passing the growing crowd on the busy road beeped in approval, leading to cheers from the demonstrators.

Shortly after 5.20pm, protesters moved out on to the Malahide Road and started marching towards the junction with Greencastle Road, before doubling back and heading in the direction of Malahide Road Industrial Park.

Two young men on horseback led the protest, followed closely by groups of demonstrators holding banners reading “Coolock says no”, and “Finglas says no to mass immigration”, and young people on scooter and e-bikes.

Throughout the protest, small pockets of chanting could be heard, including “Harris, Harris, Harris, Out, Out, Out” and “Whose streets? Our streets”. Those in attendance varied greatly in age, with young children being pushed in buggies and elderly demonstrators marching or watching on from the footpaths.

Some demonstrators held placards referencing objections to other planned asylum seeker accommodation around the country.

On reaching the roundabout close to O’Tooles GAA club, the march turned back and returned to the old Crown Paints site.

One woman, who appeared to be leading the protest at the site, addressed the crowd from the entrance of the site, asked those in attendance to help in maintaining a constant presence at the site.

“We need people here around the clock,” she said. “We’re all here because we’re concerned about the destruction of Ireland,” she said. “We do not want this building flooded with single men. We need everybody to help stop them doing any more work on this building.”

Two young men on horseback led the protest. Photograph: The Irish Times

A small number of protesters have maintained a presence at the former warehouse for the past week, following the circulation of an email – purporting to be from the Department of Integration – regarding accommodation plans for asylum seekers in the area.

Malachy Steenson, a prominent campaigner who led anti-immigration protests in East Wall in late 2022, also addressed the assembled demonstrators. Several other well-known anti-immigration activists were in attendance.

Some of the crowd marched to Coolock Garda station following the speeches.

As the crowd dwindled about 7pm, some stayed behind at the entrance to the site, where a tent, an open fire and plastic seats were in place, and tricolours draped on the entrance gate.

Uniformed gardaí maintained a presence at the protest throughout the evening, and were assisted by the Public Order Unit. A number of traffic diversions were put in place to facilitate the march.

The Garda Press Office said on Sunday evening the protest passed off without incident.

On Wednesday, a protest at the site led to traffic tailbacks after demonstrators – including men on horseback – shut down a section of the Malahide Road.

The Department of Integration was contacted for comment. On Friday, the department said in a statement that if the site was to be used for international protection applicants, families, couples, single men and single women would be accommodated on a gradual basis.

“An experienced and trusted accommodation provider has expressed interest in the delivery of the accommodation and attendant security services under this proposal,” a statement said. “Further details and full engagement will take place with public and community leaders in due course.”