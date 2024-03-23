Man who died in Kinsale crash named locally as father of one

A man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Kinsale, Co Cork, on Wednesday evening has been named as father-of-one Chris Hurley.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle collision on the R607 at Farranamoy, near Kinsale, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

Mr Hurley, who was in his 50s, was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination took place.

Mr Hurley, of McSwiney’s Villas in Cork, is survived by his wife Mairéad and his son David. He was predeceased by his parents David and Eily.

Ballygarvan GAA, Ballygarvan Ladies Football and Ballygarvan Camogie Club are among those who have offered their condolences to Mr Hurley’s family. In a statement on social media they said their thoughts were with Mairéad and David and their family “on the sad passing of Chris”.

“Many of our girls and boys would know Mairéad who is principal of Ballygarvan National School and David who plays with Ballygarvan GAA.”

Mr Hurley who is formerly of Guys and Thermo Fisher will lie in repose at Wilton Funeral Home in Cork from 3pm-4pm on Sunday.

His requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am in the Church of the The Way of the Cross in Togher, Co Cork, with funeral afterwards to St James Cemetery in Chetwynd.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to the crash to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from the area between 6.30pm-7.15pm on Wednesday to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.