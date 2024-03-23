Galway company climb three peaks in 24 hours to raise funds for mother with progressive multiple sclerosis

Sarah Irvine, her husband Gareth and their two children Alice and Juliette. Sarah was diagnosed with a progressive form of multiple sclerosis in 2019

Employees of a Galway company climbed the three peaks of Slieve Donard, Croagh Patrick and Carrauntoohil in less than 24 hours to help raise funds to pay for stem cell therapy for a Dublin woman with progressive primary multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

Peter Leonard, an organiser of the challenge, said the 20-strong team from VorTech Water Solutions worked hard against the rain and wind to make the fundraiser a “huge success”.

The three peaks challenge, covering counties Kerry, Mayo and Down, was completed in 23 hours and six minutes. The Croagh Patrick part of the challenge was completed during the night.

Mother of two Sarah Irvine (46) was diagnosed with a progressive form of MS in 2019. An outdoors person who loves sea swimming, her life was turned “upside down” by her condition.

Irvine realised something was wrong when she was on a track at her running club. She fell about five times and got herself checked out.

“There was so many tests and things done to me and I figured it was going to be something to do with my ears,” Irvine said.

“The consultant said ‘look we have the results of your MRI and you have got lesions on your brain and some on your spine. Have you ever heard of multiple sclerosis?’

“My best chance to keep me from going into a wheelchair is stem cell treatment and it has a 70 to 80 per cent efficacy rate of stopping my MS completely. There is no cure but what it can do is stop it now. What it means is I would be given a new immune system.”

Irvine’s husband Gareth said that his hope is that Sarah will be well enough to walk their two young daughters, Alice and Juliette, down the aisle when they eventually find their life partners and get married. He described the help they have received to date as “humbling”.

Meanwhile, Irvine has been approved for stem cell therapy at Guys Hospital in London, but the cost is not covered by the State or her medical insurer.

The VorTech Water Solutions team have raised the final €80,000 required for Sarah Irvine to meet her target for treatment

The VorTech Water Solutions team are pledging the final €80,000 required for Irvine to meet her target. Her treatment will get under way next month. She will receive chemotherapy to strip her of her immune system which will be built up again with stem cell therapy.

Seán Mulligan, VorTech CEO, said that while the challenge was tough it was nothing compared to what a person with progressive MS faces.

“We must help where we can and be thankful for what we have. It is important for VorTech to not only be successful in business but in our responsibilities to our community and especially those who are facing uphill battles.”

Donations can be made to the fund here.