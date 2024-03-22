Ireland

Woman in a critical condition after being struck by van in Dublin

Gardaí appealing for witnesses to early morning incident in Ringsend

Shauna Bowers
Fri Mar 22 2024 - 08:14

A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a van in Dublin.

Gardaí in Irishtown are appealing for witnesses following a “serious road traffic collision” that occurred in Ringsend, Dublin 4 on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 8am following a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the junction of Cambridge Road and Thorncastle Street.

The woman pedestrian was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted by forensic collision investigators.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to witnesses to come forward including anyone with video footage, including dashcam, from the area between 7:45am and 8:15am on March 20th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Shauna Bowers is a reporter for The Irish Times

