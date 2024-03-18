Four people injured after fire in Newcastle, Co Dublin

The interior of the house, of which a front window was smashed in the incident. Photograph: Arthur Carron/Collins Photos

Four people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Monday morning.

Gardaí received a report of a suspected criminal-damage-by-fire incident that occurred at approximately 5am at a residence in the Aylmer Drive area of Newcastle on Monday.

Four occupants of the house were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, gardaí said.

The exterior of the house at Aylmer Drive. Photograph: Arthur Carron/Collins Photos

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

READ MORE

The scene is being preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Newcastle Rathcoole area of Co Dublin between 4am and 5:30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.