Four people injured after fire in Newcastle, Co Dublin

Four people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Monday morning.
Gardaí received a report of a suspected criminal-damage-by-fire incident that occurred at approximately 5am at a residence in the Aylmer Drive area of Newcastle on Monday.
Four occupants of the house were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, gardaí said.
The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.
Lilly Higgins: My coddle is a bit different to the Irish classic recipe, but it’s still a one-pot wonder
The scene is being preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing, gardaí said.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Newcastle Rathcoole area of Co Dublin between 4am and 5:30am.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
- Listen to our Inside Politics Podcast for the latest analysis and chat
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date