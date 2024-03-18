Bridge Notes: Experienced NI quartet wins Irish senior trials in Belfast

Ian Hamilton, Ian Lindsay, Sam Hall and Hastings Campbell won the Irish senior trials in Belfast last week. The Northern Ireland quartet, all experienced internationals, relegated Paul Delaney, David Dunne, Terry Walsh and BJ O’Brien into second place. The all-women side of Dolores Gilliland, Cass O’Donnell, Kathleen Vaughan and Maria Whelan came third. This victory ensures that all of Ireland will be represented at the European team championships in Herning, Denmark in the summer, and at the World Bridge Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the autumn.

Already selected are: Open team: Mark Moran, John Carroll, Tom Hanlon, Conor Boland, Adam Mesbur and Nick FitzGibbon with non-playing captain Gráinne Barton. Women: Joan Kenny, Jeannie Fitzgerald, Teresa Rigney, Siobhán Part, Lucy Phelan and Louise Mitchell and a new-look mixed team – Marcin Rudzinzki, Michelle Moloney, Claudiu Dima, Sandra Newell, Anna Onishuk and Karel De Raeymaeker – which includes a Polish-born, a Romanian-born and a Russian-born player, all resident in Ireland. De Raeymaeker is Dublin-born of Belgian origin. It remains to appoint a third pair to the senior side and NPCs for senior, women’s and mixed teams.

Result of Diumraid master teams online event: 1. Rhona Goldenfield, David Barton, Joy and Irving Blakey playing from England; 2. Joan Kenny, Jeannie Fitzgerald, Enda Glynn, Paul Barrett; 3. Pat Quinn, Donal Garvey, Tim O’Connell, Fergus O’Connor. Sligo and friends online pairs: 1. Mary O’Neill, Brian McMahon (Clare, Tyrone); 2. Carmel O’Leary, Lourde Kenneally (Cork, Youghal); 3. Philomena O’Connor, Maura McTernan (Sligo).

Following a quiet weekend for tournament players, the coming weekend will be busy. The finals of the national pairs championships, Kelburne cup (open), Bankers and Tierney trophies (intermediate A and intermediate B respectively), will be contested in Loughrea Hotel and Spa on Saturday and Sunday, starting 1pm on Saturday. Participants in all three tournaments have qualified through regional championships. From Friday to Sunday the annual Clonmel congress offers the familiar format of mixed and novice pairs competitions on Friday, main two-session pairs events on Saturday and team championship on Sunday. Contact: Dolores O’Donnell at 052 6121675. On Friday week players can look forward to the annual Laur Sheeran memorial trophy at the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan commencing 6pm (entries: phone or text Peter Byrne, 086 8049531), while Galway congress – Ireland’s oldest congress – will take place at the Clybaun Hotel over the Easter holiday weekend.

