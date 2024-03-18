‘Absolute gentleman’ named as victim in Drogheda hit-and-run

Niall McEneaney, who died in the hit and run incident in Drogheda. Photograph: St Fechins Facebook

A man who was killed in a late night hit-and-run in Co Louth over the weekend has been named as Niall McEneaney.

Mr McEneaney (42), a well-known GAA coach from the Drogheda area, was pronounced dead at the scene after been struck by a vehicle at around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was registered to an off-duty garda based in the northwest region. The Garda member has since been suspended as investigators attempt to determine if they were driving at the time.

Mr McEneaney was returning from an evening socialising with friends when he was struck. He was close to his home by Rathmullen Road in Drogheda when the collision occurred.

Local independent councillor Declan Power recalled him as “absolute gentleman” who had a “huge passion for hurling and for life.”

He said he had been friends with Mr McEneaney for almost 30 years and cannot recall anyone saying a bad word about him.

“Just a brilliant, brilliant guy. He only married his wife Grace four or five years ago. It’s a huge tragedy. He was just out for a view pints and was walking home of a weekend,” Mr Power said on Monday. “Heartbroken is an understatement.”

Mr McEneaney previously played hurling for Louth. He was the manager of St Fechin’s senior hurling team in Termonfeckin which won the last two Louth senior hurling championships.

Gardaí and the Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) have opened parallel investigations in the death and both agencies have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement, the Garda said the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision. Gardaí tracked it down a short time later and seized it in advance of technical and forensic examinations.

The vehicle was a private car registered to a serving member of An Garda Síochána.

The incident was referred to Gsoc by a superintendent under section 102 An Garda Síochána Act 2005 which allows it to investigate any incident of death or serious harm which may have resulted from the actions of gardaí.

“Gsoc would like to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions at this time and location. Gsoc would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured,” the commission said in a statement.

Gardaí have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Provisionally, the death is the 44th on Irish roads this year, deducing from data last published on Thursday, March 14th.