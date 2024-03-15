Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Letterkenny

Pedestraian was pronounced dead at the scene in Letterkenny. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has died after a lorry collided with a pedestrian in Co Donegal.

The incident occurred on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny, Co Donegal before 6am on Friday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Letterkenny where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road is closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Friday morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny between the hours of 5am and 6am on Friday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Friday’s fatality is the 43rd road death in Ireland this year so far. Until March 14th 2023, there were 39 road deaths, meaning deaths this year are tracking higher than the same period last year.

On Thursday, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the gardaí made a public appeal to road users to take care over the St Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend, particularly in light of the high number of road fatalities this year so far.