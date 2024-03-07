Michael D Higgins thanks St James’s Hospital staff as he returns home to Áras an Uachtaráin

President Michael D Higgins: 'Ireland is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff.' Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins has returned home to Áras an Uachtaráin after a weeklong spell in hospital.

Mr Higgins (82) thanked all of the staff of St James’s Hospital for the care which he received following his admission last Thursday evening.

“Ireland is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff,” the Mr Higgins said.

Mr Higgins continued to carry out his constitutional duties while in hospital and this week considered and signed two pieces of legislation – the Local Government (Mayor of Limerick) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2023 and the Social Welfare and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2023 into law.

He is currently considering a further two pieces of legislation – the Criminal Justice (Engagement of Children in Criminal Activity) Bill 2023 and the European Arrest Warrant (Amendment) Bill 2022.

A pre-scheduled meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Áras an Uachtaráin will take place as planned on Friday afternoon.

Mr Higgins was taken to hospital on February 29th after complaining he felt unwell.

An ambulance was sent to Áras an Uachtaráin, and he was assessed by paramedics.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution on foot of medical advice.

The President remained under observation and underwent tests following a “mild transient weakness”. Doctors have said he is well enough to leave hospital now.

He has been advised to take it easy for the coming weeks and has not made any commitments to attend events in the near future as of yet.