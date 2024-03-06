Numbers starting apprenticeships in construction sector fell last year

The number of people who undertook apprenticeships in brick and stone-laying fell from 72 to 66 last year, less than half of the 148 apprentices who went into the trade in 2021. Photograph: iStock

The number of people starting apprenticeships in key trades in the construction sector declined last year, hampering efforts to tackle the housing crisis, according to Opposition politicians.

A total of 1,676 people registered as starting apprenticeships in the construction sector in 2022 but this fell to 1,583 last year, new figures show.

The number of people who undertook apprenticeships in brick- and stone-laying fell from 72 in 2022 to 66 last year, less than half of the 148 apprentices who went into the trade in 2021. Registrations of new apprenticeships in carpentry and joinery fell from 713 in 2022 to 711 last year, a further drop on the 847 apprenticeships registered in the field in 2021.

The number of apprenticeships registered in plastering fell from 31 in 2022 to 30 last year, while new entrants in painting and decorating apprenticeships dropped from 23 to 17.

The number of new apprentices looking to become plumbers dropped from 792 in 2022 to 739 last year. However, the number of people starting apprenticeships to become electricians increased from 2,648 in 2022 to 2,837 last year.

The figures were released by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, in response to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan. Overall the number of new apprentices registered last year increased by 149, despite the drop in numbers entering key trades in the construction sector.

“We cannot expect to build more homes every year while the number of skilled construction apprentices continues to fall,” Mr O’Callaghan said. “Last year just 66 people took up apprenticeships in brick and stone laying. Compare this to the 475 that entered the trade in 2006,” he said.

One deterrent to people opting to start apprenticeships in the construction sector was the “shockingly poor pay” in the first years on the job, the Dublin Bay North TD said.

“Building tens of thousands of homes is the only way out of this housing crisis that is causing untold stress and trauma to people all over Ireland. This Government is acting as a mere bystander as essential trades in housebuilding deteriorate year after year,” he said.