Irish citizen Yasser Eljuboori (37), who was held in Iraqi jail, returns to Ireland upon release

Yasser Eljuboori with his wife Laura Wickham after he returned home from Iraq where he had been held in a detention centre for 10 days. Photograph: Johnny Wickham

Irish citizen and anti-corruption activist Yasser Eljuboori has safely returned home to Dublin, having been held in an Iraqi detection centre for more than a week.

Mr Eljuboori (37) landed at Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning, and has now been reunited with his family.

He was detained at Baghdad Airport on Monday, February 26th, and then charged under the Iraqi penal code with defaming the prime minister.

Mr Eljuboori was remanded in custody until Thursday, February 29th, when he was released on bail by a Baghdad court, but his passport and belongings were retained. He was informed that all charges against him had been dropped and that the delay in returning his passport was purely administrative, and after “two to three days of paperwork” he could return home.

On Sunday, however, when Mr Eljuboori attended court to retrieve his passport, he was informed that he faced two fresh charges against him, that his passport could not be returned and that he was not free to leave Iraq.

Mr Eljuboori returned to court again on Monday but the authorities continued to retain his passport and the charges remained active.

Yesterday, Mr Eljuboori received his passport and belongings back, and extensive efforts were made to secure his safe return to Dublin. His flight landed in Dublin Airport a short time ago, and Mr Eljuboori is now spending time with his family and recovering from his ordeal.

Mr Eljuboori came to Ireland in 2007 following the chaos caused by the invasion of Iraq by the US-led coalition in 2003. He met his future wife Laura Wickham in 2011, and they were married in 2015. Mr Eljuboori became an Irish citizen in March 2022. He works for LinkedIn and he and his wife live in Balgriffin, Dublin, with their three children, who are aged between two and five.

Ms Wickham described the last 10 days as a “living nightmare for me, but most importantly for Yasser”.

She thanked the Tánaiste Micheál Martin for his efforts and the officials within the Department of Foreign Affairs in particular the Embassy of Ireland in Jordan; and staff at the European Union Delegation to Iraq.

She was especially thankful to the London-based lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, who “answered the phone to a desperate despairing wife at 1am on Tuesday morning and picked me up with open arms. She led and steered everything. I am so proud to be Irish because of the interventions I have seen, and she is one of our special talents.”

She added: “I have had overwhelming support from every corner of the country. I think everyone I ever met in my life has contacted me to offer support and well wishes: people I know from every single stage of my life that I haven’t seen in years. It has meant so much and I will never forget it.

“And above all, to Yasser, I want to say that I am so happy he’s home with me and that this nightmare is over. I’ll never again take for granted the normal, everyday things: going for family walks, having TV time, playing with our kids on the ground.

“The kids are getting their dad back, and our house will have its life and soul again. Welcome home, Yasser.”