Ireland

Two people die after three-car crash in Co Antrim

Man in his 30s and woman in her 20s pronounced dead at the scene while second man taken to hospital

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Crumlin.

Freya McClements
Fri Mar 1 2024 - 14:37

Two people have died following three-car crash in Co Antrim on Thursday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Crumlin.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said “officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

“The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his thirties; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

“A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time,” she said. “The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.”

A police investigation is under way and Insp Adair appealed for “anyone with any information or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24.”

Freya McClements

Freya McClements

Freya McClements is Northern Editor of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES