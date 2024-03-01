Two people die after three-car crash in Co Antrim

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Crumlin.

Two people have died following three-car crash in Co Antrim on Thursday evening.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said “officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

“The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his thirties; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time,” she said. “The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.”

A police investigation is under way and Insp Adair appealed for “anyone with any information or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24.”