Investigation into alleged threats against Jeffrey Donaldson finds no criminal offences

An investigation into alleged threats against Jeffrey Donaldson has detected no criminal offences, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said people who made threats against him now know “they are not beyond the reach of the law” as a police investigation into the matter ends.

An investigation into the alleged threats against Mr Donaldson has detected no criminal offences, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

In a statement, Mr Donaldson said that a decision was made not to press charges.

He told the House of Commons last month how he had been subjected to threats as he continued his negotiations with the UK government over a deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

READ MORE

The DUP later confirmed the matter had been reported to the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Inquiries were made, no offences were detected and the investigation has now concluded.”

Last month a DUP spokesperson said the party trusted that those responsible for the threats “will be held accountable for their actions”.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Donaldson said: “I thank the police for their investigative efforts.

“A decision was made not to press charges.

“Those who made the threats now know they are not beyond the reach of the law.

“They cannot threaten people in public life and stay anonymous from the police.

“I want to see more people in public life where issues are debated and discussed through democratic politics alone.

“We must stand against those who would seek to bully with violent threats.

“I wasn’t intimidated out of politics 30 years ago and I won’t be intimidated in 2024.”

A DUP spokesperson said the decision not to press charges was made by the party leader.

Mr Donaldson first revealed the threats during an impassioned Westminster speech shortly before his party ended its two-year boycott of the Stormont powersharing institutions.

He told the House of Commons: “And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened, threatened, by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven’t served our country.

“They are threatening people like me, who’s working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can support.

“Well, I would just say this to those who stir up, and those who threaten: the provisional IRA attacked me in the past and it didn’t deflect me from the task that I have, and my colleagues have, to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland.” – PA