Ian Bailey cremated at private ceremony in Cork

Chief suspect for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, English journalist, Ian Bailey has been cremated at a private ceremony in Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s understood that the remains of Mr Bailey were released from the morgue at Bantry General Hospital into the care of his sole surviving relative, sister Kay Reynolds

Ms Reynolds has not travelled to Ireland but arranged for Mr Bailey’s remains to be brought to The Island Crematorium near Ringaskiddy in Cork for a private cremation service.

Mr Bailey’s solicitor confirmed that he had been authorised by Mr Bailey’s next of kin, Ms Reynolds, to confirm that Mr Bailey was cremated at a private event this morning.

Mr Bailey died from a suspected heart attack on Barrack Street in Bantry around lunchtime on Sunday.

Speaking to The Irish Times days before the anniversary of the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier’s death on December 23rd 1996, Mr Bailey revealed he had previously suffered two heart attacks, which had caused serious damage.

Born in Manchester, Mr Bailey worked as a journalist with an agency in Gloucester before moving to Ireland and settling in west Cork in 1991 where he contributed as a freelancer to several papers.

He reported on the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier after her badly beaten body was found on the lane leading to her holiday home at Toormore near Schull in December 23rd 1996.

But just over a month later in February 1997, Mr Bailey was arrested for the murder and questioned by detectives at Bandon Garda station before being released without charge.

A year later in January 1998, Mr Bailey was arrested for a second time and again questioned about the killing but was again released without charge and a file was sent to the DPP on the murder.

However in 2001, a solicitor in the DPP’s office, Robert Sheehan carried out a review of the file and concluded there was not sufficient evidence to merit a prosecution against Mr Bailey.

He later brought a libel action against several papers over their coverage of the murder but he lost the substantive issue when Judge Patrick Moran ruled against him at Cork Circuit Court.

Mr Bailey later brought a High Court action against the state for wrongful arrest in 2014 claiming that the gardaí had tried to frame him for the killing but he also lost that action.

And in 2019, Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia in Paris of the voluntary homicide of Ms Toscan du Plantier under French law which allows suspects to be tried for crimes against French citizens abroad.

He was sentenced to 25 years in jail and the French authorities sought to have him extradited to France on an European Arrest Warrant but the High Court refused to allow his extradition.

The ruling effectively meant that Mr Bailey – while he could travel freely within the Republic – could not travel abroad as he risked being arrested and extradited to France to serve the sentence.

Mr Bailey repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier and said after suffering a heart attack last year that a Garda Cold Case review team would clear his name.