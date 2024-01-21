Ian Bailey, suspect for Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder, dies in Cork

Ian Bailey had repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996. Photograph: Eric Luke

Ian Bailey, who became the prime suspect for the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has died in west Co Cork.

Mr Bailey – who would have celebrated his 67th birthday on January 27th – collapsed on Sunday afternoon on Barrack Street in Bantry, where he was staying in a rented flat.

The former journalist, orginally from England, is suspected to have had a heart attack.

The emergency services were called and paramedics performed CPR on Mr Bailey for more than 20 minutes without success. It is understood that he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Bantry General Hospital.

Mr Bailey had suffered two heart attacks last year and had undergone cardioversion, where doctors stopped and restarted his heart.

He was twice arrested and questioned by gardaí about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier but had repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing of the French film producer.

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s badly battered body was found outside her holiday home near Toormore in west Co Cork on the morning of December 23rd, 1996.

More to follow...