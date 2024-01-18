Northern Ireland strike: Icy roads ungritted, transport halted and schools shut

A strike by the majority of public sector workers in Northern Ireland has left icy roads ungritted, halted transport services and shut schools on Thursday, with people warned to only travel or seek medical help in an emergency.

The 24-hour strike, which trade unions said was the largest in a generation, was called after workers failed to receive pay increases despite multi-decade high inflation, following the collapse of the North’s power-sharing government in early 2022.

The walkout by some 170,000 nurses, teachers, train drivers and other workers will add pressure on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its two-year protest over Britain’s attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the North.

The public sector strike in Northern Ireland began amid a yellow weather warning for ice, prompting warnings that road journeys should be limited to essential travel only due to the conditions and limited gritting. Road service staff are among those set to strike for a week.

“The road network will be hazardous for travel due to widespread icy conditions and will not have been gritted apart from some limited gritting on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4,” The Department of Infrastructure said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, “If you do need to use the roads, please take extra care and allow additional time for your journey.”

The health service asked the public to “take all sensible steps” to reduce their chances of requiring care and assume any appointments due on Thursday were cancelled.

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer, Maria McIlgorm, said the disruption to services “could be on a scale not previously witnessed.”

The DUP says it will only return to government once it wins further concessions on the trade rules London agreed with the EU upon leaving the bloc. Many unionists feel any barrier to trade undermines their place in the United Kingdom. - Additional reporting Reuters

Yesterday, Irish Congress of Trade Unions assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy said Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris’s strategy had failed.

“Today in the house of Commons, Chris Heaton-Harris repeated the same discredited line he has held throughout this crisis, that fair pay for public servants is not his responsibility, but that of a restored NI Executive,” he said.

“The secretary of state’s strategy has clearly failed and it has failed the people of Northern Ireland.

“The trade union movement have won the popular argument, as witnessed the support we have seen from women’s groups, the voluntary sector, students’ unions, the 50 chief executives in the public sector, the PSNI Chief Constable and the head of the NICS and the public at large.”

He said the strikes and rallies on Thursday will be “demonstrations of industrial and public solidarity on a scale never seen before in this place”.

“Each industrial dispute has been mandated by the votes of trade union members,” he said.

“Every stage of this campaign for fair pay and better budgets from accountable local political institutions, has had the input of small and large trade unions.

“We have worked with every political party to ensure that our message is clearly understood and our economic analysis is appreciated by all sides.

“It only remains for Chris Heaton-Harris to do the decent thing and release the funds.”

Pickets and rallies are to be held in Belfast, Derry, Enniskillen and Omagh.

Padraig Mulholland, the deputy general secretary of Nipsa, which represents civil servants and public sector workers, said members had reached “breaking point” and that this was only the start of wider action.

“Our healthcare system is on life support, our education sector is failing, and the vital services our communities rely on are hanging by a thread,” he said. “The continued disregard for our members’ concerns will leave us with no choice but to escalate our actions.”

There will be a significant police presence at marches and picket lines, said the temporary assistant chief constable, Melanie Jones. “We are there to monitor crowds, minimise disruption and to keep everyone safe.” – Guardian