Firefighters treated in hospital following collision with bus in Belfast

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliance was involved in a crash on Upper Lisburn Road on Tuesday night.

A number of firefighters have been taken to hospital after their vehicle collided with a double decker bus in Belfast while responding to an incident.

The crash happened on the Upper Lisburn Road on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it still had resources available to attend other incidents.

“At 2205hrs on Tuesday 16th January a fire appliance from Cadogan fire station was involved in a road traffic collision with a Translink double decker bus on the Upper Lisburn Road whilst en route to an incident.

“A number of NIFRS personnel and the driver of the bus were treated at the scene by NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) for non-life threatening injuries and a number were taken to hospital.

“All personnel involved are receiving the necessary medical attention and sufficient resources remain available to attend any other incidents.”

The PSNI advised road users to avoid the Finaghy crossroads due to the collision. - PA