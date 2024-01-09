Ice and low temperature warning in place across Ireland

Frozen cobweb in Moylough, Co. Galway.

A yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across Ireland until 10am on Tuesday morning.

It will be a cold and frosty to start to the morning with some good sunny spells developing across the country, said. Met Éireann

It will stay mainly dry apart from the odd light shower in the far south.

Temperatures will range between 2 to 5 degrees.

⚠️Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland⚠️



Cold with icy conditions🥶



Valid: 9pm Monday 08/01 to 10am Tuesday 09/01



Full details⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/sUFAJotplB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 8, 2024

Met Éireann issued the yellow warning along with a cold weather advisory alert that will run until Friday night.

The government has advised people to be more careful on the roads due to the icy conditions.

During your journey remember the following:

keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users keep your windows clear of snow during your journey manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.