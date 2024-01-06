Ireland

PSNI urges information after petrol bomb attack reported in Larne

Scorch damage caused to front door and window of house in Larne

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

Scorch damage was caused to the front door and front window of a house in Larne, and the PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Sat Jan 6 2024 - 11:54

The PSNI has appealed for information following a reported petrol bomb attack at a home in Larne, Co Antrim.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday morning in the Ronald Street area of the town.

Scorch damage was caused to the front door and front window of the house. Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

Detectives said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ MORE

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, three men have been charged with disorderly behaviour following a disturbance in Derry on Friday that saw a firefighter injured by a firework.

The incident unfolded in the Craigavon Bridge area of Derry. Police and firefighters attended the scene following a report that a number of people had climbed up a crane and erected a flag.

A crowd subsequently gathered at the scene and a firework was thrown, causing injuries to a firefighter’s leg.

The accused men, aged 22, 26 and 28, have all been charged with disorderly behaviour.

They are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on January 31st. – PA

LATEST STORIES