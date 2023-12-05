Woman (80s) killed in Co Longford road crash

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, in which a woman died. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 80s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash on the N4 at Lisnagrish shortly after 4.40pm on Monday evening. The woman – the sole occupant of the vehicle – received medical attention at the scene.

She was then transferred to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses. “They also appeal to those with video footage (including dashcam) from the N4 at Lisnagrish at the time of the collision to make this available to them,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.