Shane MacGowan funeral to take place on Friday

Shane MacGowan’s funeral will take place in Tipperary on Friday close to where he spent much of his childhood.

The funeral mass, which will be open to the public, will be in Nenagh, near where the singer’s family are from and a place he visited frequently over recent years. Full details were due to be published on Sunday.

The President Michael D Higgins is likely to attend while a large number of MacGowan’s fellow musicians and artists are also set to travel to the town to pay their last respects to the singer who died last Thursday.

He is predeceased by his mother Therese and is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice.

MacGowan’s death came after a prolonged period of ill health, including time spent in intensive care.

The singer was born Shane Patrick Lysaght MacGowan on December 25th, 1957, in Pembury, Kent to Irish parents.

His father was a Dublin native and his mother was from Co Tipperary, where he spent many summers in his youth.