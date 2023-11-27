Pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by lorry in Co Laois

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the fatal incident in Mountmellick to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a lorry in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

The fatal incident involving the man, a pedestrian, occurred at 4.55pm at Chapel Lane in the town. The deceased man’s body remains at the scene. The male driver of the lorry did not require medical attention.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the site of the incident. The road remained closed on Monday evening, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, including road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.