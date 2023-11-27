Children evacuated from Co Donegal primary school after exposed wires found at construction site on grounds

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the Co Donegal School. File photograph: David Sleator

Pupils at a Co Donegal primary school were evacuated from their classes on Monday afternoon after exposed wires were found at a building site at the school. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit was called to the scene.

Dozens of pupils at Milford National School were removed from their classrooms and sent home as a precaution.

Concerns was raised after wires were found at a construction site at the school.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon the incident is ongoing.

The spokesperson added “Gardaí received a report of exposed wires at a construction site on Convent Road, Milford, Co. Donegal at approximately 1.50pm this afternoon, Monday, 27th November.

“A cordon has been established and the services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been requested.”