New €1m fund for men’s sheds to help with heating and insurance

A new €1 million fund to support men’s sheds across the country has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Grants of up to €3,000 will be provided to 435 men’s sheds with the funding designed to assist running costs such as heating, electricity utility and insurance bills.

Ms Humphreys made the announcement at ‘Shedfest’, the National Conference of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA) in Virginia, Co Cavan on Monday.

“The emergence of our men’s sheds has been a hugely positive development for communities right across Ireland,” she said.

“They help tackle isolation and provide a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment where men of all ages can come together to socialise, share skills and work on meaningful projects.

“As we enter the winter months, the supports that our men’s sheds provide are more important than ever.”

Enda Egan, chief executive of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, said the movement was hit “very hard” by the Covid pandemic with weekly attendance numbers falling from 10,000 people pre-Covid to approximately 6,000 currently.

“This announcement is a major boost for us in the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to know that this funding can be utilised by sheds to pay for their utility bills throughout this winter and mitigate against the increased cost of running a men’s shed,” he said.